Top Stories
What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Wed, 25 October 2017 at 5:28 pm

Joe Alwyn & Lucas Hedges Go Running on 'Boy Erased' Set

Joe Alwyn & Lucas Hedges Go Running on 'Boy Erased' Set

Joe Alwyn (R) showed off his athletic figure while taking a run on the set of his new movie Boy Erased!

The 26-year-old British actor, who is currently dating Taylor Swift, was spotted shooting the scene on the Morehouse College campus on Tuesday (October 24) in Atlanta.

He was joined by his co-star Lucas Hedges (L), 20.

Last week, Joe was seen filming a scene in a plaid shirt, while Lucas went shirtless and flexed his muscles for another scene.

The Joel Edgerton-directed drama tells the story of the son of a baptist preacher who is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program.

Don’t miss Boy Erased when it hits theaters on September 28, 2018.

Just Jared on Facebook
joe alwyn and lucas hedges go running on boy erased set 01
joe alwyn and lucas hedges go running on boy erased set 02
joe alwyn and lucas hedges go running on boy erased set 03
joe alwyn and lucas hedges go running on boy erased set 04
joe alwyn and lucas hedges go running on boy erased set 05
joe alwyn and lucas hedges go running on boy erased set 06
joe alwyn and lucas hedges go running on boy erased set 07
joe alwyn and lucas hedges go running on boy erased set 08

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Joe Alwyn, Lucas Hedges

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Drake celebrates his 31st birthday with a huge party - TMZ
  • Colleen Ballinger reveals how she came up with Miranda Sings - Just Jared Jr
  • James Corden jokingly reveals that he's Melania Trump's body double - TooFab
  • Fashion brands are beginning to blacklist photographer Terry Richardson - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux is getting ready to say goodbye to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr