Joe Alwyn & Lucas Hedges Go Running on 'Boy Erased' Set

Joe Alwyn (R) showed off his athletic figure while taking a run on the set of his new movie Boy Erased!

The 26-year-old British actor, who is currently dating Taylor Swift, was spotted shooting the scene on the Morehouse College campus on Tuesday (October 24) in Atlanta.

He was joined by his co-star Lucas Hedges (L), 20.

Last week, Joe was seen filming a scene in a plaid shirt, while Lucas went shirtless and flexed his muscles for another scene.

The Joel Edgerton-directed drama tells the story of the son of a baptist preacher who is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program.

Don’t miss Boy Erased when it hits theaters on September 28, 2018.