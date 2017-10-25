John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh Make First Official Appearance as Engaged Couple - See Her Ring!

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh coupled up for a good cause!

The 54-year-old Fuller House star and his fiancee snapped some adorable photos together at The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mothers2mothers dinner held at Ron Burkle‘s Green Acres Estate on Tuesday (October 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The event marks the duo’s first official appearance after getting engaged on Monday. Head to our gallery to see a close-up of her gorgeous ring.

They were joined at the dinner by co-hosts Paris Jackson and Zac Posen, as well as Prince Jackson, Heidi Klum, James Corden, Whitney Cummings, Annie Lennox, and Josh Peck.

“I didn’t even walk in. Did you see? I just floated from the car,” John told People at the event. “I’m on cloud nine. I’ve been waiting for the perfect girl for over a decade and she walked into my life.”

FYI: Paris is wearing Zac Posen.

