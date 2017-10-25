Top Stories
What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Wed, 25 October 2017 at 6:21 pm

John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh Make First Official Appearance as Engaged Couple - See Her Ring!

John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh Make First Official Appearance as Engaged Couple - See Her Ring!

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh coupled up for a good cause!

The 54-year-old Fuller House star and his fiancee snapped some adorable photos together at The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mothers2mothers dinner held at Ron Burkle‘s Green Acres Estate on Tuesday (October 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The event marks the duo’s first official appearance after getting engaged on Monday. Head to our gallery to see a close-up of her gorgeous ring.

They were joined at the dinner by co-hosts Paris Jackson and Zac Posen, as well as Prince Jackson, Heidi Klum, James Corden, Whitney Cummings, Annie Lennox, and Josh Peck.

“I didn’t even walk in. Did you see? I just floated from the car,” John told People at the event. “I’m on cloud nine. I’ve been waiting for the perfect girl for over a decade and she walked into my life.”

FYI: Paris is wearing Zac Posen.

25+ pictures inside of John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 01
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 02
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 03
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 04
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 05
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 06
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 07
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 08
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 09
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 10
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 11
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 12
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 13
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 14
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 15
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 16
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 17
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 18
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 19
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 20
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 21
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 22
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 23
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 24
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 25
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 26
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 27
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 28
john stamos and caitlin mchugh make first official appearance as engaged couple 29

Photos: Rachel Murray/ Getty Images for mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation
Posted to: Annie Lennox, Caitlin McHugh, Heidi Klum, James Corden, John Stamos, Josh Peck, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Whitney Cummings, Zac Posen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Drake celebrates his 31st birthday with a huge party - TMZ
  • Colleen Ballinger reveals how she came up with Miranda Sings - Just Jared Jr
  • James Corden jokingly reveals that he's Melania Trump's body double - TooFab
  • Fashion brands are beginning to blacklist photographer Terry Richardson - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux is getting ready to say goodbye to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr