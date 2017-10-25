Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

Kris Jenner Gives Updates on Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner Gives Updates on Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner

Wed, 25 October 2017 at 8:31 am

Julianne Moore Gets Honored at Vanity Fair & John Hardy's Night of Legends!

Julianne Moore Gets Honored at Vanity Fair & John Hardy's Night of Legends!

Julianne Moore is all smiles as she poses for photographers at Vanity Fair & John Hardy’s Night of Legends Celebration held at Le Coucou on Tuesday (October 24) in New York City.

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined by Jasmine Tookes, Emily Robinson, Martha Stewart, Mia Moretti, and designers Vinoodh Matadin and Inez van Lamsweerde.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Moore

The exclusive dinner toasted the brand’s new “Made for Legends” platform and celebrated Julianne, along with visionaries and innovators creating modern day legacies today in fashion, film, literature, art, etc.

FYI: Julianne, Jasmine, Emily and Mia are all wearing John Hardy jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 01
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 02
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 03
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 04
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 05
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 06
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 07
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 08
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 09
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 10
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 11
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 12
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 13
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 14
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 15
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 16
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 17
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 18
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 19
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 20
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 21
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 22
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 23
julianne moore gets honored at vanity fair john hardys night of legends 24

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emily Robinson, Jasmine Tookes, Julianne Moore, Martha Stewart, Mia Moretti

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Drake celebrates his 31st birthday with a huge party - TMZ
  • Colleen Ballinger reveals how she came up with Miranda Sings - Just Jared Jr
  • James Corden jokingly reveals that he's Melania Trump's body double - TooFab
  • Fashion brands are beginning to blacklist photographer Terry Richardson - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux is getting ready to say goodbye to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr