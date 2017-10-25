Julianne Moore Gets Honored at Vanity Fair & John Hardy's Night of Legends!

Julianne Moore is all smiles as she poses for photographers at Vanity Fair & John Hardy’s Night of Legends Celebration held at Le Coucou on Tuesday (October 24) in New York City.

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined by Jasmine Tookes, Emily Robinson, Martha Stewart, Mia Moretti, and designers Vinoodh Matadin and Inez van Lamsweerde.

The exclusive dinner toasted the brand’s new “Made for Legends” platform and celebrated Julianne, along with visionaries and innovators creating modern day legacies today in fashion, film, literature, art, etc.

FYI: Julianne, Jasmine, Emily and Mia are all wearing John Hardy jewelry.