Kate Upton Supports Fiance Justin Verlander & the Houston Astros!

Model Kate Upton has been supporting her fiance, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, in his team’s run up until the World Series!

The 34-year-old pitcher is considered one of the greats in the game, and Kate has been photographed at a bunch of games recently supporting her fiance. Kate posted a message of support earlier this week saying, “My MVP 💙💙#GoAstros #earnhistory.”

“GO ASTROS! Congrats on clinching the playoffs! #houstonstrong @astrosbaseball @justinverlander,” she wrote last month.

The Astros are now one of the final two teams left competing for the ultimate MLB prize. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the first game of the series. Tune in tonight to see Justin take the pitcher’s mound!

Kate and Justin became engaged back in 2016.

Game two of the World Series is airing tonight and Justin will be taking the pitcher’s mound.