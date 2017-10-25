Top Stories
Wed, 25 October 2017 at 8:04 pm

Katie Holmes Covers Up Pixie 'Do on the Subway With Her Mom

Katie Holmes tried to keep a low profile underneath her wide-brimmed hat and shades while taking the subway today.

The 38-year-old actress – who just debuted a new pixie haircut – was joined by her mom Kathleen on Wednesday (October 25) in New York City.

Katie wore a white hoodie, black leggings, red slip-ons, and a beige trench coat as she sipped on her hot drink.

They were later seen taking a stroll on the sidewalk.

“#nofilter,” Katie captioned the Instagram photo below that same day.

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Katie Holmes

