Katie Holmes Covers Up Pixie 'Do on the Subway With Her Mom

Katie Holmes tried to keep a low profile underneath her wide-brimmed hat and shades while taking the subway today.

The 38-year-old actress – who just debuted a new pixie haircut – was joined by her mom Kathleen on Wednesday (October 25) in New York City.

Katie wore a white hoodie, black leggings, red slip-ons, and a beige trench coat as she sipped on her hot drink.

They were later seen taking a stroll on the sidewalk.

“#nofilter,” Katie captioned the Instagram photo below that same day.