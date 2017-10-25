Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Rock Sporty Outfits in NYC

Kendall Jenner tries to keep a low profile as she leaves a photo shoot on Tuesday afternoon (October 24) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model kept things cool in an oversized green sweatshirt, leggings, and sunglasses as she headed to meet up with close friend Bella Hadid.

Later that night, Bella was spotted wearing a red, white, and blue tracksuit as she stepped out for a quiet dinner with her dad Mohamed Hadid.

The night before, Bella joined big sis Gigi Hadid as they attended V Magazine‘s party to honor designer Karl Lagerfeld.