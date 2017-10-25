Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts to Ben Affleck's Apology to His Wife Hilarie Burton

Wed, 25 October 2017 at 12:32 am

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Rock Sporty Outfits in NYC

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Rock Sporty Outfits in NYC

Kendall Jenner tries to keep a low profile as she leaves a photo shoot on Tuesday afternoon (October 24) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model kept things cool in an oversized green sweatshirt, leggings, and sunglasses as she headed to meet up with close friend Bella Hadid.

Later that night, Bella was spotted wearing a red, white, and blue tracksuit as she stepped out for a quiet dinner with her dad Mohamed Hadid.

The night before, Bella joined big sis Gigi Hadid as they attended V Magazine‘s party to honor designer Karl Lagerfeld.
  • Koos

    they both plan a visit at the world cup start of the skiing ladies in Sölden, Austria.

  • Hattie McDish

    These are super models? Average looks at best.