Is Khloe Kardashian Having a Baby Boy or Girl? Sources Say...

Wed, 25 October 2017 at 11:55 am

Mandy Moore Met Her Fiance Taylor Goldsmith on Instagram

Mandy Moore Met Her Fiance Taylor Goldsmith on Instagram

Mandy Moore is opening up about the cute way she met her future husband Taylor Goldsmith, who is the front man for the band Dawes.

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Mandy told People. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

The pair were separated for a while because of Mandy‘s This Is Us schedule and Taylor‘s tour schedule.

“We spent hours FaceTiming each other,” Mandy continued. “We fell in love before we’d even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great.”

“I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, ‘I got your back.’ I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together,” she continued.
