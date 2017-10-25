Movies to Stream on Halloween If You Don't Like Scary Films!

For our 31 Days of Halloween series, we’re bringing you some movies to watch if you aren’t someone who is into frightening horror films.

Earlier this month, we brought you a list of all the best horror movies on Netflix this month to enjoy on October 31.

Now, we’re highlighting some movies that are definitely Halloween worthy, but don’t include some of the extremely frightening aspects of the horror genre. So fire up your Netflix and get watching!

Click inside for some Netflix films you can watch on Halloween that won’t be too scary!

Halloween Movies on Netflix for Those Who Don’t Like Scary Films

1. 1974′s Young Frankenstein – The Gene Wilder film in a hilarious movie that’s a must see for everyone!

2. 2009′s Coraline – A favorite among kids and adults alike, Coraline does get a bit creepy at moments, but the Dakota Fanning-voiced film is more of a thriller!

3. 1993′s The Nightmare Before Christmas – This animated classic is such a hit this time of year, some movie theaters actually start showing it regularly!

4. 2002′s Scooby Doo – The live-action film is campy fun – and includes some fan-favorites like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

5. 1984′s Gremlins – This fantasy film is a favorite for adults and children, and might give you some ideas for Halloween costumes!

6. 1991′s The Addams Family – Who doesn’t love The Addams Family?!