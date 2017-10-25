Niall Horan Reveals the Girl He Wrote 'Mirrors' About!

Niall Horan was all smiles while making an appearance at the SiriusXM studios!

The 24-year-old entertainer stopped by several radio stations while promoting his new album Flicker on on Wednesday (October 25) in New York City.

While talking with Fresh 102.7, Niall opened up about the story behind his song “Mirrors.”

“I had this idea, obviously I see a lot of stuff online and I know girls in general. I was in Pret [a Manger] one day in town and I was looking at my phone and I had seen a girl in the corner who I thought looked a little bit upset or whatever, [was] on her own and looked a little bit lonely,” Niall explained.

He continued, “And the waiter came over and made her laugh out loud and her laugh made me look over. I wrote that down on my phone and picked up the story a few months later and wrote a song about it.”

Aww, how sweet! Listen to the full song below…