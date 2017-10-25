Noah Cyrus & Alan Walker Tease 'All Falls Down' - Listen Now!
Noah Cyrus is giving fans a sneak peek of her new song “All Falls Down!”
The 17-year-old “Again” singer took to social media on Wednesday (October 25) to share the snippet.
“We comin friday #allfallsdown 🥀🖤,” she wrote on Instagram.
The catchy track by Alan Walker also features British DJ and producer Digital Farm Animals.
“All Falls Down” – the single and the music video – will be available in full this Friday (October 27)!
In the meantime, take a listen below.
Noah will release her debut studio album NC-17 in the upcoming months.
Alan Walker ft. Noah Cyrus – “All Falls Down” (Official Teaser)
Click inside to watch a preview of the music video…
#AllFallsDown #WorldOfWalker pic.twitter.com/5anN8c7pBB
— Alan Walker (@IAmAlanWalker) October 23, 2017