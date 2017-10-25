Noah Cyrus & Alan Walker Tease 'All Falls Down' - Listen Now!

Top Stories
Wed, 25 October 2017 at 8:47 pm

Noah Cyrus is giving fans a sneak peek of her new song “All Falls Down!”

The 17-year-old “Again” singer took to social media on Wednesday (October 25) to share the snippet.

“We comin friday #allfallsdown 🥀🖤,” she wrote on Instagram.

The catchy track by Alan Walker also features British DJ and producer Digital Farm Animals.

“All Falls Down” – the single and the music video – will be available in full this Friday (October 27)!

In the meantime, take a listen below.

Noah will release her debut studio album NC-17 in the upcoming months.


Photos: Noah Cyrus
