Top Stories
What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Wed, 25 October 2017 at 11:36 pm

Paul Reiser Gets Scared by New 'Stranger Things' Clip on 'Conan' - Watch!

Paul Reiser Gets Scared by New 'Stranger Things' Clip on 'Conan' - Watch!

The second season of Stranger Things is nearly upon us, and Paul Reiser is bringing us one step closer to returning to the Upside Down!

The 60-year-old actor appeared on Conan on Wednesday night (October 25), where he debuted a new clip from the upcoming second season of the massively popular Netflix show. He also revealed…he has no idea what he’s talking about!

“I myself know nothing,” he joked about playing an intelligent doctor on the show. “I understand in this clip I play a remarkably handsome guy. I’m sent in to clean up the mess that Matthew Modine did last year.”

And once the actor watched himself in the new Stranger Things clip, he freaked out!

The second season of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix on Friday (October 27).

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Team Coco
Posted to: Paul Reiser, Stranger Things

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Drake celebrates his 31st birthday with a huge party - TMZ
  • Colleen Ballinger reveals how she came up with Miranda Sings - Just Jared Jr
  • James Corden jokingly reveals that he's Melania Trump's body double - TooFab
  • Fashion brands are beginning to blacklist photographer Terry Richardson - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux is getting ready to say goodbye to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr