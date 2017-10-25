Paul Reiser Gets Scared by New 'Stranger Things' Clip on 'Conan' - Watch!

The second season of Stranger Things is nearly upon us, and Paul Reiser is bringing us one step closer to returning to the Upside Down!

The 60-year-old actor appeared on Conan on Wednesday night (October 25), where he debuted a new clip from the upcoming second season of the massively popular Netflix show. He also revealed…he has no idea what he’s talking about!

“I myself know nothing,” he joked about playing an intelligent doctor on the show. “I understand in this clip I play a remarkably handsome guy. I’m sent in to clean up the mess that Matthew Modine did last year.”

And once the actor watched himself in the new Stranger Things clip, he freaked out!

The second season of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix on Friday (October 27).

Watch below!