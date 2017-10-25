Top Stories
Prince Harry Kicks Off His First Official Trip to Copenhagen

Prince Harry is all smiles as he arrives at a dinner party on Wednesday night (October 25) at the Nimb Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The 33-year-old prince is in Copenhagen for the next few days to visit the people of the town on his first official trip across the Denmark.

While he arrived in Copenhagen earlier that day, Prince Harry was greeted with flowers as he met with the local residents and children of Copenhagen.

The trip is being made at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and is seen as a way to drum up some good feeling towards the UK amid the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

