Wed, 25 October 2017 at 8:45 pm

Rose McGowan to Speak Out at Women's Convention in Detroit!

Rose McGowan to Speak Out at Women's Convention in Detroit!

Rose McGowan is planning to speak her mind at a major event.

The 44-year-old actress and activist, who has been one of the most outspoken figures in the ongoing Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, will be a featured speaker at the Women’s Convention taking place on Friday (October 27) in Detroit, Michigan.

Rose will deliver the convention’s opening remarks on Friday morning.

In addition, Rose will be joining the Fighting for Survivors of Sexual Assault in the Age of Betsy Devos panel that afternoon.

For more information about the event, head to womensconvention.com.
