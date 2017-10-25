Sam Heughan & 'Outlander' Writers Respond to Fan Questioning Lost Moment in Reunion Episode

One fan of Outlander got their hands on the script pages from the highly anticipated reunion episode with Jamie and Claire, and seemed curious why a detail was left out.

“why didn’t Jamie fall apart when seeing pics of Bree? It was in the script,” the fan tweeted. Bree is Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan)’s daughter that he had never before seen.

The official Twitter account of the Outlander writers answered, “It’s our intention that all action lines are filmed. we’re disappointed this one wasn’t. Will talk more about it on podcast. #OutlanderALN.”

Then, the Twitter account clarified that it had nothing to do with Sam’s amazing performance in the episode that the detail was left out. “Just to be clear, disappointed we didn’t meet fan expectations. NOT disappointed in powerful, emotional performance of @SamHeughan #Podcast,” they tweeted.

“And to be clear, process is organic and collaborative. Sometimes details are lost in exchange for others. Drama.x #adaptation,” Sam responded.