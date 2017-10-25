Sean Hayes Reveals His Health Scare on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Sean Hayes stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (October 25), and revealed that real reason he had to cancel his original appearance on the show a few weeks ago was due to a heath scare.

“I went to bed at night and all of a sudden I felt this excruciating pain in my stomach. So I went to the ER and thank God I did,” the 47-year-old Will & Grace star told Ellen. “I had a very rare thing where my small intestine burst open, and it was poisoning my body.”

“So they went in there, and they clipped off the bad part and put it back together with like, a chip clip,” Sean said. “And they put you on so many drugs. You’re like, high out of your mind.”

Sean also revealed that he ended up calling Ellen‘s producer from the hospital, informing her of his hospitalization but promising he would still be able to do the show – Watch the interview below!



