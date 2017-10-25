Top Stories
Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Is Khloe Kardashian Having a Baby Boy or Girl? Sources Say...

Is Khloe Kardashian Having a Baby Boy or Girl? Sources Say...

Wed, 25 October 2017 at 12:25 pm

Selena Gomez & Marshmello: 'Wolves' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello: 'Wolves' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Selena Gomez and Marshmello have finally released their super anticipated collaboration “Wolves” and you can listen to it here!

The 25-year-old entertainer and the mysterious DJ have been teasing the song all month and the new song was worth the wait!

The duo created an EDM meets pop track that features romantic lyrics and a super catchy chorus.

“WOLVES is finally here!” Marshmello wrote on his Twitter, along with the visual to go along with the song.

You can stream the “Wolves” below on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!

Listen to “Wolves” below…

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song….
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Marshmello, Music, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Drake celebrates his 31st birthday with a huge party - TMZ
  • Colleen Ballinger reveals how she came up with Miranda Sings - Just Jared Jr
  • James Corden jokingly reveals that he's Melania Trump's body double - TooFab
  • Fashion brands are beginning to blacklist photographer Terry Richardson - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux is getting ready to say goodbye to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr