Selena Gomez & Marshmello: 'Wolves' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Selena Gomez and Marshmello have finally released their super anticipated collaboration “Wolves” and you can listen to it here!

The 25-year-old entertainer and the mysterious DJ have been teasing the song all month and the new song was worth the wait!

The duo created an EDM meets pop track that features romantic lyrics and a super catchy chorus.

“WOLVES is finally here!” Marshmello wrote on his Twitter, along with the visual to go along with the song.

You can stream the “Wolves” below on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!

Listen to “Wolves” below…

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song….

