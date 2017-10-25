Shemar Moore Reveals He Does 500 Sit Ups A Day, Shows Off Abs on 'Late Show' - Watch Here!

Shemar Moore is all smiles while posing alongside his co-star Lina Esco at the New York Television Festival primetime world premiere of his show S.W.A.T. held at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday (October 24) in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor and Lina were also joined by executive producers Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas as they also attended a panel Q&A, which can be seen here via Facebook Live.

That same evening, Shemar made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote S.W.A.T. and dished all about his impressive physique.

“I do about 500 sit ups a day, 5 days a week,” Shemar told host Stephen. “I’m 47-years-old but the character that I play on S.W.A.T. is 35-years-old so I ain’t going to lie, I gotta paint some greys, I gotta hold my breath a lot more than I used to hold my breath. I wanna see if I can get to sixty with somewhat of 4 pack whatever and then finally once S.W.A.T is a huge hit and you guys get tired of S.W.A.T., I’m finally gonna exhale and let my mini keg live.”



Shemar Moore And Stephen Compare Abs