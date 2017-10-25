Sofia Vergara Had Tears In Her Eyes from 'Stano' Script

Sofia Vergara will be starring alongside her husband Joe Manganiello in the upcoming movie Stano and he’s opening up about making the film with her!

Joe produced the film and had Sofia in mind for the lead role before he ever even met his future wife.

“I read the script before I met her… and I remember when I read it, I thought to myself.. I think this would be a really good role for that Sofia Vergara,” Joe told Extra. “I really think like this would be a side of her and a dramatic role that I really don’t think that people would see her doing or see her as on her show every week, but I think she would knock this out of the park, and then we wound up getting married and did not want to work together because you just don’t want to, you know you don’t want to put it out there that way.”

“She had tears in her eyes and was like, ‘This is so good and I have to do this,’” Joe added about Sofia reading the script.

