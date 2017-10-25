Tamar Braxton Files for Divorce From Vincent Herbert After Nearly Nine Years of Marriage

Tamar Braxton has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly nine years Vincent Herbert.

The 40-year-old singer and TV personality filed documents in Los Angeles on Tuesday (October 24), TMZ learned. Tamar and her record exec hubby have one child together, a son named Logan, 4.

The couple were married in November of 2008 and are one month shy of their 9 year anniversary. Tamar and Vincent began dating back in 2003.

So far, no official statement has been made by either Tamar or Vincent. Stay tuned as we learn more.