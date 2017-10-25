'Thor: Ragnarok' Director Promises Lots of Shirtless Chris Hemsworth!

Attention fans of Chris Hemsworth‘s abs…Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has you covered.

Chris and Taika recently did an interview where they both talked about his shirtless scenes in the Marvel franchise.

“In the very first Thor, I’d be training for months and months and months and Kenneth Branagh said ‘What do you think about a shirt off scene?’ I said ‘Mate I’ve been killing myself in the gym for 8 months!’” Chris said about enthusiastically wanting a shirtless scene.

In the Thor: Ragnarok script, there wasn’t a shirtless scene but Taika wanted to put one in!

“I would say that on the DVD, you can expect…an entire disk of just [shirtless Chris!]” Taika said.

The film hits theaters on November 3!