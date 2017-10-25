Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Week 5 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Another player was voted out during tonight’s (October 25) episode of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers season 35!

This week’s episode, called “The Past Will Eat You Alive,” featured a frightening bamboo incident that led to a heartbreaking confessional, as well as growing distrust between the remaining 14 contestants.

The supposed alliances are also getting sneakier on all sides!

Ali and Chrissy sparred over the episode’s task during the Tribal Council, as did Roark and Chrissy. But in the end, it was Roark who was voted out.

Roark Voted Out