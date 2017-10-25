Top Stories
Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Is Khloe Kardashian Having a Baby Boy or Girl? Sources Say...

Wed, 25 October 2017 at 12:16 pm

Will Smith's Action-Packed 'Bright' Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

Will Smith's Action-Packed 'Bright' Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton‘s brand new trailer for Bright just debuted!

The film follows the story of two LAPD police officers played by Smith (Officer Ward) and Edgerton (Officer Jakoby) who form a most unlikely duo working to keep the mean streets of Los Angeles safe from a sinister underworld filled with gang violence and dark forces at work.

Bright, directed by David Ayer, will debut on Netflix on December 22. The movie will also play in select theaters as well!

Watch the new trailer below…
Photos: Netflix
