Zachary Quinto & Miles McMillan Couple Up for NY Magazine's 50th Anniversary Party

Zachary Quinto is joined by longtime love Miles McMillan as they arrive at New York Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Party on Tuesday night (October 24) at Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City.

The 40-year-old actor looked handsome in a black sweater and black jeans while the 28-year-old model kept things cool in a black hoodie and brown beanie.

Zach and Miles have been sparking marriage rumors for the past few weeks as they’ve both been spotted wearing silver bands on their left ring fingers.

Neither one has commented on the rumors yet.