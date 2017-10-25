Zendaya Shows Her Style at Michael Jackson 'Scream' Halloween Party

Zendaya totally knows how to rock a jumpsuit!

The 21-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the Michael Jackson Scream Album Halloween Takeover on Tuesday night (October 24) at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

She was also joined at the event by Rosario Dawson, Nick Cannon and Steve Aoki.

After the event, Steve took to his Instagram to share some fun snaps from the event.

“A Zen Night or @ZenDaya,” Steve jokingly captioned a photo of the duo.

This Halloween has been all about Michael Jackson with the release of Scream as well as a TV special called Michael Jackson’s Halloween set to air later this month.