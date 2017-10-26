Alexander Skarsgard Is Embracing Sweater Weather in NYC!

Alexander Skarsgard steps out of his hotel wearing sleek fall fashion on Thursday afternoon (October 26) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actor embraced the sweater weather in the Big Apple right now. It has been in the low 60s, high 50s this week!

This is the first sighting of Alex since he won the Emmy for Big Little Lies a little over a month ago. After he won, he got a kiss on the lips from on-screen wife Nicole Kidman, who recently opened up about the viral moment.