Thu, 26 October 2017 at 9:52 pm

America Ferrera Dresses as Selena for 'Superstore' Halloween Episode!

America Ferrera Dresses as Selena for 'Superstore' Halloween Episode!

America Ferrera got dressed up as one of her idols for the Halloween episode of Superstore, which just aired!

The 33-year-old actress wore a Selena Quintanilla-inspired costume while in character is Amy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of America Ferrera

“Basically twins. It’s Halloween on @nbcsuperstore tonight and I am v. excited about Amy’s costume choice. #Selena #Halloween,” America captioned a photo on Instagram that showed a side-by-side comparison of her and the late pop star.

“It’s Halloween on tonight’s @NBCSuperstore – join Selena & the gang!” America captioned the below video on Twitter.
Photos: NBC, Instagram
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, America Ferrera

