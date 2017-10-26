America Ferrera Dresses as Selena for 'Superstore' Halloween Episode!
America Ferrera got dressed up as one of her idols for the Halloween episode of Superstore, which just aired!
The 33-year-old actress wore a Selena Quintanilla-inspired costume while in character is Amy.
“Basically twins. It’s Halloween on @nbcsuperstore tonight and I am v. excited about Amy’s costume choice. #Selena #Halloween,” America captioned a photo on Instagram that showed a side-by-side comparison of her and the late pop star.
“It’s Halloween on tonight’s @NBCSuperstore – join Selena & the gang!” America captioned the below video on Twitter.
