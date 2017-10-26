Angelina Jolie Screens Her Movie for Young Girls in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie is making sure that young girls are educated about the genocide in Cambodia.

The 42-year-old actress and director attended a screening of her movie First They Killed My Father at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy school on Thursday afternoon (October 26) in Los Angeles.

Angelina was joined by the film’s screenwriter Loung Ung, who is also the subject of the movie.

Last week, Angelina was joined by two of her daughters on the red carpet at the premiere of the animated drama movie The Breadwinner in Hollywood.