Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman &amp; Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 8:24 pm

Angelina Jolie Screens Her Movie for Young Girls in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie Screens Her Movie for Young Girls in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie is making sure that young girls are educated about the genocide in Cambodia.

The 42-year-old actress and director attended a screening of her movie First They Killed My Father at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy school on Thursday afternoon (October 26) in Los Angeles.

Angelina was joined by the film’s screenwriter Loung Ung, who is also the subject of the movie.

Last week, Angelina was joined by two of her daughters on the red carpet at the premiere of the animated drama movie The Breadwinner in Hollywood.
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie attends a screening 01
angelina jolie attends a screening 02
angelina jolie attends a screening 03
angelina jolie attends a screening 04
angelina jolie attends a screening 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Upton supports fiance Justin Verlander at game two of the World Series - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals her Halloween costume - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the behind-the-scenes photos from the Roseanne reboot - TooFab
  • Ryan Murphy is making history with his new show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez has tons of new music on the way - Just Jared Jr