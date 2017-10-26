Anna Kendrick Plays Santa Claus' Daughter in 'Nicole' - First Set Pics!

Top Stories
Here’s your first look at Anna Kendrick filming her new Christmas movie Nicole!

In the film, the 32-year-old actress plays Santa Claus’ daughter who has to take over the family business. Not much more is known about the plot right now.

Billy Eichner and Bill Hader also star in the film, which will hit theaters on November 8, 2019.

In the scene, Anna appeared in Christmas garb and was all smiles while waiting to film on Wednesday (October 25) in Vancouver, Canada. See all the newest photos in the gallery.
Photos: Backgrid
