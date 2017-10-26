Anna Wintour Names the One Person She’ll Never Invite Back to Met Gala

Anna Wintour Names the One Person She’ll Never Invite Back to Met Gala
video

Anna Wintour appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and played a disgusting game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”

The game's purpose is that if you don't want to answer a controversial question, you have to eat something very very gross.

“Anna, you famously host the celebrated Met Gala that takes place in Manhattan each year. Celebrities from all walks of life are desperate to get a ticket. Everyone from Beyoncé to George Clooney attends. So my question is: Who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?” James asked. Without missing a beat, Anna replied, “Donald Trump.”

Watch below!

