Jessica Alba Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy With Cash Warren - Watch!

Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

What 'Fifty Shades Freed' Moment Are You Most Excited to See? - Vote Now!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 2:15 am

Anna Wintour Plays Gross Game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts With James Corden - Watch!

Anna Wintour Plays Gross Game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts With James Corden - Watch!

Anna Wintour isn’t afraid of a little deep-fried butter!

The iconic Vogue editor-in-chief made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night (October 25) – and she opted to play Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Wintour

Aside from the usual array of gross foods, James included fast food delicacies that he knew Anna would hate to eat!

During the game, Anna was forced to answer questions like “Rank these designers from best to worst – Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Ralph Lauren?”

Did she answer or did she eat? Watch below!
Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
Anna Wintour, James Corden

