Thu, 26 October 2017 at 3:15 pm
Are Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Moving In Together?
- Is there a big step being taken in Ben Affleck‘s relationship? – TMZ
- Congrats to Demi Lovato on this amazing milestone! – Just Jared Jr
- Ivanka Trump‘s sex playlist may have been made public – DListed
- All of Ellen‘s best scares compiled into one place – TooFab
- Ryan Murphy‘s next series is making history – Towleroad
- Vanessa Hudgens is the queen of Halloween – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet