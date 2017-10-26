Ashley Judd Reveals What She'd Say to Harvey Weinstein Today (Video)

Ashley Judd is giving her first interview since revealing she was one of the women harassed by Harvey Weinstein.

During her first sit-down interview, Ashley was asked questions by Diane Sawyer about if there’s hope for him.

“I believe there is hope and help for everyone. It has to be the appropriate help. And there has to be a real profound understanding on the part of the sexual predator,” Ashley said.

She then was asked by Diane what she would say to Harvey right now.

“Her answer surprised us,” Diane‘s voice could be heard in voice over. “But she wants to make it clear that she’ll never forgive what he did to women. But something else comes from her deep faith.”

“What I would say to Harvey is, ‘I love you and understand you are sick and suffering. And there is help for a guy like you, too. And it’s entirely up to you to get that help,’” Ashley said. When Diane commented on the surprising nature of that answer, Ashley responded, “It’s just who I am…It’s an easier way to roll through the air than the alternative.”

.@AshleyJudd on Harvey Weinstein: “What I'd say to Harvey is I love you and I understand that you're sick…there's help for a guy like you” pic.twitter.com/3mBkJQ8uMl — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 26, 2017

Click inside to watch more from the interview…