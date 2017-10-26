Top Stories
Jessica Alba Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy With Cash Warren - Watch!

Jessica Alba Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy With Cash Warren - Watch!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 8:38 am

Ashley Judd Reveals What She'd Say to Harvey Weinstein Today (Video)

Ashley Judd Reveals What She'd Say to Harvey Weinstein Today (Video)

Ashley Judd is giving her first interview since revealing she was one of the women harassed by Harvey Weinstein.

During her first sit-down interview, Ashley was asked questions by Diane Sawyer about if there’s hope for him.

“I believe there is hope and help for everyone. It has to be the appropriate help. And there has to be a real profound understanding on the part of the sexual predator,” Ashley said.

She then was asked by Diane what she would say to Harvey right now.

“Her answer surprised us,” Diane‘s voice could be heard in voice over. “But she wants to make it clear that she’ll never forgive what he did to women. But something else comes from her deep faith.”

“What I would say to Harvey is, ‘I love you and understand you are sick and suffering. And there is help for a guy like you, too. And it’s entirely up to you to get that help,’” Ashley said. When Diane commented on the surprising nature of that answer, Ashley responded, “It’s just who I am…It’s an easier way to roll through the air than the alternative.”

Click inside to watch more from the interview…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashley Judd, Diane Sawyer, Harvey Weinstein, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Upton supports fiance Justin Verlander at game two of the World Series - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals her Halloween costume - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the behind-the-scenes photos from the Roseanne reboot - TooFab
  • Ryan Murphy is making history with his new show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez has tons of new music on the way - Just Jared Jr
  • Noto

    Harvey is not sick – he’s a dangerous, sociopathic predator and needs to be locked up. Therapy won’t help Harvey, people like him don’t change.