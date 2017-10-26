Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Curves in Los Angeles

Blac Chyna struts her way back to her car after a morning meeting on Wednesday (October 25) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old TV personality showed off her blunt, new blonde bob while going business casual in a white blouse, jeans, and sky-high heels for her meeting for her new cosmetics line.

Chyna was joined by a friend as they snapped a few selfies after her meeting.

Chyna‘s makeup line Lashed Cosmetics – which includes lashes, lipsticks, face cleansers – is available at LashedCosmetics.com.