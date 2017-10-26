Camila Cabello & Becky G Arrive in Style for Latin American Music Awards 2017

Camila Cabello rocks a white, fringe jumpsuit for the 2017 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night (October 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 20-yeaar-old singer was joined at the awards show by fellow singer Becky G – who looked super sexy in a high-slit red dress.

Other stars at the awards show included Prince Royce and Diego Boneta.

In case you missed it, Camila dropped her hot new music video for “Havana”!

FYI: Diego is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna suit.

