'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Covers Up Her Baby Bump at Good American Events

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 11:19 pm

Camila Cabello & Becky G Arrive in Style for Latin American Music Awards 2017

Camila Cabello & Becky G Arrive in Style for Latin American Music Awards 2017

Camila Cabello rocks a white, fringe jumpsuit for the 2017 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night (October 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 20-yeaar-old singer was joined at the awards show by fellow singer Becky G – who looked super sexy in a high-slit red dress.

Other stars at the awards show included Prince Royce and Diego Boneta.

In case you missed it, Camila dropped her hot new music video for “Havana”!

FYI: Diego is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna suit.

