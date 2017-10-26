Castle’s Nathan Fillion to Return to ABC in ‘The Rookie’

Nathan Fillion is set to return to television, as well as the network ABC, in an upcoming crime drama series The Rookie.

The 46-year-old former Castle actor will star and executive produce the new project.

Nathan will play "John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD. At an age where most are at the peak of their career, Nolan cast aside his comfortable, small town life and moved to L.A. to pursue his dream of being a cop," according to Deadline.

The series is inspired by the true story of Nolan, who was surrounded by rookies twenty years his junior while determined to make it as a cop.

The new show has a straight-to-series order!

