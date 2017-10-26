Top Stories
Jessica Alba Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy With Cash Warren - Watch!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 11:49 am

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

A whole new crop of Avengers 4 set photos have arrived!

On Wednesday (October 25), Chadwick Boseman was seen walking around in costume on the set of the film in Atlanta, Ga. Chadwick portrays Black Panther in the Marvel Universe.

The day before, Jeremy Renner was seen walking around on the set in a costume that did not look familiar. Jeremy normally plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe, but these new costume photos are reminiscent of Ronin. Rumor has it that Jeremy might be taking on the new masked persona after Hawkeye goes on the run at the end of Captain America: Civil War.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Avengers, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner

