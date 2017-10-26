Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Chrissy Teigen Reveals What It's Really Like to Be a Hollywood Assistant

Chrissy Teigen shared a screenshot of a series of text messages she received from her assistant last night, and fans are loving it.

The text exchange ends in a funny way, and it’s giving a pretty solid glimpse into the life of a Hollywood assistant.

“What is it like being an assistant in Hollywood, you ask?,” Chrissy captioned the screenshot on Twitter.

You’ll remember, Chrissy‘s assistant is the one who helped her by picking up overly ripened bananas from a fan so she could make her banana bread!

See the text messages in the tweet below…
