Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy Go for an Afternoon Stroll Together!

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are taking a nice walk around the city together!

The 38-year-old actress and 42-year-old actor, who have been married since 2009, were spotted strolling around after grabbing lunch together on Wednesday afternoon (October 25) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Claire Danes

Claire wore a leather jacket and jeans, while Hugh bundled up in brown pants and a green jacket.

Claire, Hugh and their four-year-old son Cyrus took time to vacation at Walt Disney World back in August.

The actress was spotted filming her upcoming movie A Kid Like Jake in June.