Thu, 26 October 2017 at 11:50 am

Connie Britton, Sophia Bush & Rashida Jones Team Up at International Women's Media Foundation Awards!

Connie Britton, Sophia Bush & Rashida Jones Team Up at International Women's Media Foundation Awards!

Connie Britton is all smiles as she strikes a pose alongside Sophia Bush on the red carpet while attending the International Women’s Media Foundation 2017 Courage In Journalism Awards held at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday (October 25) in Los Angeles.

The two ladies were also joined at the event by Zoe Lister-Jones, Rashida Jones, Chelsea Handler and Natalie Morales.

Now in its 28th year, the IWMF Courage in Journalism Awards celebrate women journalists who set themselves apart through extraordinary bravery. Courage in Journalism Award honorees include Deborah Amos, Middle East reporter for National Public Radio (NPR) News; Saniya Toiken (Kazakhstan), a reporter for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; and Hadeel al-Yamani (Yemen).
