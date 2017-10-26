Corinne Olympios Hits Red Carpet for 'Jigsaw' Hollywood Premiere!

Corinne Olympios is all smiles as she strikes a pose on the red carpet at the premiere of Lionsgate’s anticipated film Jigsaw held at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday (October 25) in Hollywood.

The 24-year-old Bachelor star was joined at the event by Superstore star Lauren Ash, as well as stars of the flick Tobin Bell, Hannah Emily Anderson, Matt Passmore, Paul Braunstein and Mandela Van Peebles.

Here’s a synopsis: Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade.

Jigsaw hits theaters on Friday (October 27) – Watch trailer here!

