Thu, 26 October 2017 at 11:44 am
Courtney Stodden Does Melania Trump for Halloween
- Courtney Stodden does a pretty spot on Melania Trump for her Halloween costume – TMZ
- What did Selena Gomez think of Taylor Swift’s album Reputation? – Just Jared Jr
- Ben Affleck is house hunting – Lainey Gossip
- James Corden ate WHAT!? – TooFab
- Get the scoop on Riverdale season 2 – MTV
- The easiest costume ideas for your last minute planning – Popsugar
- Big casting news for Ana Gasteyer! The actress just landed the role of Mrs. Schwartz in the upcoming A Christmas Story Live musical coming to Fox. Mrs. Schwartz is the mother of one of Ralphie’s friends. The musical will air on December 17. And if you’re a big Ana fan, you’ll be able to check out season two of Lady Dynamite on Netflix, debuting on November 10.
