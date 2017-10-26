David & Romeo Beckham Enjoy a Father-Son Day at the Lakers Game!

David Beckham and Romeo Beckham are enjoying a father-son day out!

The 42-year-old former professional footballer and his 15-year-old son looked like they were having a fun time together while attending the Lakers game on Wednesday (October 25) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The two enjoyed some snacks while watching the game. The Lakers defeated the Washington Wizards in overtime.

Romeo posted a super cute selfie with his superstar designer and Spice Girl mom Victoria Beckham on the same day: “Super hot at the pumpkin patch 🌞🌞,” he captioned the post.