Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman &amp; Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 2:05 pm

David & Romeo Beckham Enjoy a Father-Son Day at the Lakers Game!

David & Romeo Beckham Enjoy a Father-Son Day at the Lakers Game!

David Beckham and Romeo Beckham are enjoying a father-son day out!

The 42-year-old former professional footballer and his 15-year-old son looked like they were having a fun time together while attending the Lakers game on Wednesday (October 25) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David Beckham

The two enjoyed some snacks while watching the game. The Lakers defeated the Washington Wizards in overtime.

Romeo posted a super cute selfie with his superstar designer and Spice Girl mom Victoria Beckham on the same day: “Super hot at the pumpkin patch 🌞🌞,” he captioned the post.

A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on

Just Jared on Facebook
david beckham romeo game 01
david beckham romeo game 02
david beckham romeo game 05
david beckham romeo game 08
david beckham romeo game 09
david beckham romeo game 10
david beckham romeo game 11

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: David Beckham, Romeo Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Upton supports fiance Justin Verlander at game two of the World Series - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals her Halloween costume - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the behind-the-scenes photos from the Roseanne reboot - TooFab
  • Ryan Murphy is making history with his new show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez has tons of new music on the way - Just Jared Jr