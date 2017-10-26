Demi Lovato Announces 2018 North American Tour With DJ Khaled - See the Dates!
After keeping us waiting up all night anticipating her big announcement, Demi Lovato finally revealed the news: she’s heading out on tour!
The 25-year-old Tell Me You Love Me powerhouse singer revealed that she’s heading out on the road next year in an announcement on Thursday (October 26) – and she’s bringing DJ Khaled with her!
The 20-city tour kicks off on February 26, 2018 in San Diego, California and ends on March 31, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday (October 30) at 10 am local time until Thursday (November 2) at 10 pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning November 3 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.
Check out all the tour dates below
Feb. 26 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
28 San Jose, CA SAP Center
March 2 Inglewood, CA The Forum
3 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
4 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
7 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
9 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
10 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
14 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
16 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
17 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
19 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
21 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
24 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
26 Boston, MA TD Garden
28 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
30 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
31 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena