Demi Lovato Announces 2018 North American Tour With DJ Khaled - See the Dates!

After keeping us waiting up all night anticipating her big announcement, Demi Lovato finally revealed the news: she’s heading out on tour!

The 25-year-old Tell Me You Love Me powerhouse singer revealed that she’s heading out on the road next year in an announcement on Thursday (October 26) – and she’s bringing DJ Khaled with her!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

The 20-city tour kicks off on February 26, 2018 in San Diego, California and ends on March 31, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday (October 30) at 10 am local time until Thursday (November 2) at 10 pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning November 3 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.

Check out all the tour dates below

Feb. 26 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

28 San Jose, CA SAP Center

March 2 Inglewood, CA The Forum

3 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

4 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

7 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

9 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

10 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

14 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

16 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

17 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

19 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

21 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

24 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

26 Boston, MA TD Garden

28 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

30 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

31 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena