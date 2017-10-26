Top Stories
Chadwick Boseman &amp; Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 8:32 pm

Demi Lovato Steps Out Before Announcing Tour with DJ Khaled

Demi Lovato Steps Out Before Announcing Tour with DJ Khaled

Demi Lovato shows off her toned midriff as she leaves a salon on Wednesday afternoon (October 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 25-year-old singer went sexy in a white crop top, leggings, with a plaid shirt wrapped around her waist as she stepped out for the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

The following day, it was announced that Demi is going on tour with DJ Khaled!

The 20-city tour kicks off on February 26, 2018 in San Diego, California and ends on March 31, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.
Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato steps out before announcing tour with dj khaled 01
demi lovato steps out before announcing tour with dj khaled 02
demi lovato steps out before announcing tour with dj khaled 03
demi lovato steps out before announcing tour with dj khaled 04
demi lovato steps out before announcing tour with dj khaled 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Upton supports fiance Justin Verlander at game two of the World Series - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals her Halloween costume - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the behind-the-scenes photos from the Roseanne reboot - TooFab
  • Ryan Murphy is making history with his new show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez has tons of new music on the way - Just Jared Jr