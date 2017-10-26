Ed Sheeran Calls Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn 'A Really Good Dude'

Ed Sheeran is giving Taylor Swift‘s new boyfriend Joe Alwyn his stamp of approval!

During a recent interview, the 26-year-old Grammy-winning singer couldn’t help but gush over Taylor‘s new boyfriend.

“He’s really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude,” Ed shared during his interview on the Captain Breakfast radio show before sharing that the three hang out every so often in the UK.

“We’re in touch, quite a fair bit, you know, and she’s been in London quite a bit as well,” Ed said.



Taylor and Joe have been quietly dating since May.

Ed went on to say that he’s listened to Taylor‘s new album Reputation and he’s impressed with what he’s heard.

“The songs are great,” Ed said. “I think people will like the album.”