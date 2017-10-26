Emmy Rossum Launches Burt's Bees Beauty's New I Am Not Synthetic Campaign!

Emmy Rossum happily strikes a pose while attending the launch of Burt’s Bees Beauty’s I Am Not Synthetic Campaign held at the Eventi Hotel on Wednesday (October 25) in New York City.

That same day, the 31-year-old Shameless star rocked a jumpsuit to attend a press junket for the campaign, which encourages women to embrace their authentic beauty and think twice about the products they use to look their best.

“I’ve been using Burt’s Bees products on Shameless for a long time,” Emmy told PeopleStyle. “Fiona has a very natural look. The Burt’s Bees tinted lip balm is all we use on Fiona, and their eyeliner as well. So I was very excited to get involved with the campaign. The products themselves are made with natural ingredients and not tested on animals and that really hit home on a number of levels for me.”

“I think in the last year or so, probably closer to the election, women felt more fired up than ever,” Emmy added. ” I feel like this is a second wave of women’s liberation, feeling empowered to be yourself, speak your mind, be passionate about the things you believe in and stand up for what you believe in. So this campaign is not just about being synthetic, it’s the idea of being a real woman.”

FYI: Emmy is wearing a Rochas Paris dress at the launch.