Thu, 26 October 2017 at 1:36 pm

Faulkner Debuts Scorching New Single 'Hot Streak' - Listen Now! (Exclusive Premiere)

Faulkner Debuts Scorching New Single 'Hot Streak' - Listen Now! (Exclusive Premiere)

Faulkner is dropping a hot new single, appropriately called “Hot Streak,” exclusively premiering right here on JustJared.com today (October 26)!

The bi-coastal band’s upcoming debut album was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri La studio and EastWest Studios alongside co-producers RZA (Wu-Tang Clan), Mark Needham (The Killers) and J.P. Bowersock (The Strokes).

“The inspiration behind ‘Hot Streak’ is that magic moment of feeling untouchable like Nicky Barnes. Where for an hour the whole world falls into your hands and everything you touch turns to gold,” the band explained of their new track.

“‘Hot Streak’ defines our live show energy seamlessly following our collaborations with RZA and Royce Da 5’9”. This is the first song we started off as a production duo with an infinite abelian melody on top of a pulsating uptempo rhythm.”

Listen to “Hot Streak” below! You can also stream the song when it’s released on Friday (October 27).
Photos: Faulkner
