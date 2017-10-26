Fifth Harmony Goes Sexy for Latin American Music Awards 2017

The ladies of Fifth Harmony strike a sexy pose as they arrive at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night (October 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The ladies – Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui – all looked sexy in red and black glittery gowns for the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fifth Harmony

During the show, Fifth Harmony is set to take the stage to perform “Por Favor” with Pitbull.

In case you missed it, the ladies recently revealed the boy band they’d like to collaborate with!

10+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the awards show…