'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Covers Up Her Baby Bump at Good American Events

Chadwick Boseman & Jeremy Renner Suit Up for 'Avengers 4' Filming!

Don Lemon Gets Racist Death Threats

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 10:29 pm

Fifth Harmony Goes Sexy for Latin American Music Awards 2017

Fifth Harmony Goes Sexy for Latin American Music Awards 2017

The ladies of Fifth Harmony strike a sexy pose as they arrive at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night (October 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The ladies – Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui – all looked sexy in red and black glittery gowns for the awards show.

During the show, Fifth Harmony is set to take the stage to perform “Por Favor” with Pitbull.

In case you missed it, the ladies recently revealed the boy band they'd like to collaborate with!

10+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the awards show…
