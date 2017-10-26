Top Stories
Thu, 26 October 2017 at 12:22 am

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Teases 'Boom Boom' Collaboration With Daddy Yankee, French Montana & RedOne!

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Teases 'Boom Boom' Collaboration With Daddy Yankee, French Montana & RedOne!

Fifth Harmony‘s Dinah Jane is not playing around!

The 20-year-old girl group superstar is bursting out onto the solo scene on Friday (October 27) with one major RedOne collaboration called “Boom Boom,” featuring French Montana and Daddy Yankee.

“IT’S ALMOST HERE !!!!My first official collab with yours truly, @redone @daddyyankee @frenchmontana #BOOMBOOM honored to be apart of your journey Red! This is one hell of a record y’all ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥 [link in bio] 10.27 get ready,” she wrote on her Instagram. We can’t wait to hear it!

You can pre-save “Boom Boom” right now.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil; Photos: Getty Images, Redone Productions LLC
