'Grey's Anatomy' Loses a Series Regular in Latest Episode (Spoilers)

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 9:34 pm

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Grey’s Anatomy!

Something big happened on the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy and we have lost one of the show’s series regulars.

The episode, titled “Danger Zone,” featured flashbacks to ten years ago to reveal what happened between Nathan (Martin Henderson), Owen (Kevin McKidd), and Megan (Abigail Spencer).

Click inside to find out what happened and who left the show…

In the flashbacks, we saw that Nathan had proposed to Megan, but cheated on her. In the present day, she has recovered from a risky surgery and accepted a second proposal from Nathan.

Both Martin and Abigail are leaving the show as their characters are now settled in L.A. with their son.

“I loved that we were able to give Riggs a happy ending worthy of his character and talent. As for Martin, this is not an ending for our relationship. He has been part of the Shondaland family since the pilot of Inside the Box and he will always be family. I can’t wait to find a new project to work with him on in the future,” the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes said in a statement to THR.

Photos: ABC
